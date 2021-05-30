Report: Seahawks among teams in trade talks for Julio Jones

Atlanta can’t trade All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones until June 2, but the team continues to field calls from interested suitors. We’ve heard rumors that the Titans, Patriots, Raiders and Eagles could all be in the mix for Jones.

You can add two NFC West teams to that list after both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Falcons. Per ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Seahawks are interested in making a deal, plus quarterback Russell Wilson and Julio Jones have discussed potentially linking up in Seattle.

The Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in trading for Julio Jones. The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 30, 2021

You may be wondering why the Seahawks would be interested in acquiring Jones since the team has receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett under contract and only $7.25 million in cap space. As we pointed out yesterday, though, the NFC West is among the most talented divisions in football and the four teams are in an arms race for the 2021 season.

There isn’t a franchise in the league that wouldn’t benefit from a player the caliber of Jones, however, his destination will likely come down to whichever team is willing to part with the highest draft pick.

Related

Report: Falcons have discussed Julio Jones trade with Rams Calvin Johnson vs. Julio Jones: Who was better through 9 seasons? Falcons draft potential Julio Jones replacement in 2022 mock

List

7 potential trade destinations for Falcons WR Julio Jones