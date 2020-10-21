Report: Seahawks among teams showing interest in Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks are among a number of teams that could be interested in signing wide receiver Antonio Brown, once he is eligible to be reinstated from suspension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news early Wednesday afternoon.

“Both of Seattle’s quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, are friends with Brown, worked out with him during the offseason and have remained in touch with him about the idea of bringing him to Seattle, sources said,” Schefter wrote. “The organization is intrigued by the idea of matching Brown with an MVP candidate like Wilson in an offense that already is as potent as any in the league.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks being one of the teams now taking a close look at Antonio Brown, who is eligible to be reinstated after Week 8:https://t.co/RhYzolbqzV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020





“However, other teams also have expressed interest, and Seattle and Brown have not started official contract talks, making a Seattle match not a lock,” Schefter continued. “There has been more and more activity around Brown in recent days, however, and teams are positioning themselves to make a move so that he’s ready to play as soon as he’s reinstated.”

Coach Pete Carroll will undoubtedly be asked about this development during his afternoon press conference scheduled for 1:35 p.m. PT.

This story is continuing to develop.

