Report: Seahawks among multiple teams interested in signing Antonio Brown

Seahawks reportedly interested in Antonio Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is currently suspended, but that ban from the league is expected to end following Week 8.

So, with Brown's potential return to game action just a couple of weeks away, the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to make a run at signing the former All-Pro wideout, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seattle is not the only team expected to make a push to sign Brown, per Schefter, but the analyst did not list any other clubs by name.

Brown, 32, has played in just one game over the past two seasons. In July, he was handed the eight-game ban for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 draft by Pittsburgh, Brown quickly turned into one of the game's best wideouts with the Steelers. In his nine seasons with Pittsburgh, Brown made seven Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pro squads and had six straight years of 100-plus catches and 1,200-plus yards.

In March of 2018, Brown was traded to the now-Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks. The wideout would not play a game for the Raiders and was released just days before the team's season opener. Brown then signed with New England and played one game for the Patriots before being released again. He has not played since.