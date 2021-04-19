Report: New Seahawks DE Aldon Smith wanted for battery in New Orleans area originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Aldon Smith, the Seahawks newly acquired pass rusher, may be in some hot water as it has been reported that he is wanted in the New Orleans area for second-degree battery.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday April 17 at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, located about 30 minutes outside New Orleans. It's unknown who else was involved in the alleged altercation.

This wouldn't be Smith's first run in with the law. He's had multiple DUIs and has been arrested on felony weapons charges. He was also arrested and booked after making a false bomb threat at Los Angeles International Airport back in 2014. Smith was suspended by the NFL from 2016-19.

Smith was reinstated in 2020 and played all 16 games for the Cowboys, registering 5.0 sacks and 78 total tackles. He signed with Seattle last week to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum. The move was a low-cost, low-risk addition to the team's depth along the defensive line.

This situation will be one to monitor as details emerge.