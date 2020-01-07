Report: Scott Turner likely to be Ron Rivera’s offensive coordinator

Before long, Washington will surpass Buffalo as having the greatest concentration of former Panthers staffers.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, new Washington coach Ron Rivera is “zeroing in” on Scott Turner as his offensive coordinator.

The 37-year-old Turner was Rivera’s quarterbacks coach in Carolina, and called plays for the four games after Rivera was fired, as they shifted Scott’s father Norv into more of a consulting role for interim coach Perry Fewell.

Norv Turner holds the distinction of being the first head coach fired by Washington owner Dan Snyder.

Rivera’s added a number of his former Panthers assistant coaches already, in addition to head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, as he surrounds himself with familiar faces.