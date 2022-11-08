Report says Scott Frost in the running for open head coach job

A recent report lists a former Nebraska head football coach as a candidate for a newly open position in the state of Florida. According to Zac Blobner from 95.3 WDAE, recently fired Nebraska coach Scott Frost is a possible candidate for the newly opened job at the University of South Florida. Jeff Scott was fired as the head football coach at USF over the weekend after going 4-26 in his two-plus seasons, including a 1-8 record this year.

 The report is clear that Frost is only a possible candidate for the job and is in no way the current front-runner. Blobner states that USF boosters are ready to spend the money to hire former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

“Sources tell me the #USF job is Jon Gruden’s if he wants it (1A) & a couple Bulls Boosters are ready to write the check now…”

It’s the last sentence of the report, though, that caught the attention of Nebraska fans.

“Bulls expected to put in a call to Scott Frost too if Gruden declines.”

Frost previously was the head coach at the University of Central Florida during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He would go 19-7 overall over those two years, including a 13-0 season in 2017. He was fired as the head football coach at the University of Nebraska on September 11th after going 16-31 in 4+ seasons.

There’s no doubt that Frost will get back into coaching at some point but I would honestly be surprised to see him as a head coach at the start of the next football season. This is a developing story so stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire for the latest.

Below is a collection of social media reactions to Scott Frost being listed as a candidate for the head football coaching job at the University of South Florida.

