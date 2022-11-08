Report says Scott Frost in the running for open head coach job

A recent report lists a former Nebraska head football coach as a candidate for a newly open position in the state of Florida. According to Zac Blobner from 95.3 WDAE, recently fired Nebraska coach Scott Frost is a possible candidate for the newly opened job at the University of South Florida. Jeff Scott was fired as the head football coach at USF over the weekend after going 4-26 in his two-plus seasons, including a 1-8 record this year.

The report is clear that Frost is only a possible candidate for the job and is in no way the current front-runner. Blobner states that USF boosters are ready to spend the money to hire former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

“Sources tell me the #USF job is Jon Gruden’s if he wants it (1A) & a couple Bulls Boosters are ready to write the check now…”

It’s the last sentence of the report, though, that caught the attention of Nebraska fans.

“Bulls expected to put in a call to Scott Frost too if Gruden declines.”

Frost previously was the head coach at the University of Central Florida during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He would go 19-7 overall over those two years, including a 13-0 season in 2017. He was fired as the head football coach at the University of Nebraska on September 11th after going 16-31 in 4+ seasons.

There’s no doubt that Frost will get back into coaching at some point but I would honestly be surprised to see him as a head coach at the start of the next football season. This is a developing story so stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire for the latest.

Below is a collection of social media reactions to Scott Frost being listed as a candidate for the head football coaching job at the University of South Florida.

BREAKING: Sources tell me the #USF job is Jon Gruden's if he wants it (1A) & a couple Bulls Boosters are ready to write the check now… FAMU HC Willie Simmons is 1B Bulls expected to put in a call to Scott Frost too if Gruden declines@953WDAE @JayAndZWDAE — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) November 7, 2022

Scott Frost Reportedly Emerges For Notable College Football Opening https://t.co/WJT3KU5kBa — Michael Zeigle (@MikeZeigle) November 8, 2022

Bring in @DeionSanders or Scott Frost to USF asap, no benefit to let the program keep regressing the way it has — Vincent Jackson Jr. (@VMJacksonJr) November 5, 2022

(USF should hire Scott Frost) — Christian Simmons (@ByCASimmons) November 6, 2022

Deion Sanders. Jim Leavitt. Scott Frost. Urban Meyer. We address some realistic candidates and some long-shots for USF. https://t.co/84sVXnjw7h — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) November 6, 2022

Scott Frost turns USF into a G5 powerhouse. Nebraska hires Frost again and is fired again in 4 years. He then goes to FAU and turns them into a G5 powerhouse. Nebraska hires and rehires Frost every 4 years until he is 70. He coaches at USF, FAU, FIU, and Jacksonville State. https://t.co/XsIiDiKgd3 — Alex Wach (@AlexWach) November 7, 2022

First calls if I’m USF: Scott Frost (I mean why not?)

Tom Allen

Dan Mullen

Manny Diaz

Kerwin Bell

Jeff Lebby

Cortez Hankton

Charlie Weis Jr. Just tossing things out there. I would guess Bulls brass will covet HC experience. — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) November 6, 2022

This is an interesting opening. Having just gone with a P5 coordinator that failed spectacularly, I wonder if USF goes after a former head coach trying to resurrect his career. Perhaps Scott Frost or Dan Mullen or Justin Fuente https://t.co/UxTEg3IqLc — Paul (@TheCorpatty) November 6, 2022

If I was in charge of USF, my short list would be Scott Frost, Cadillac Williams, and Robert Weiner. — Chris Latvala (@ChrisLatvala) November 7, 2022

To all my USF peeps: once you fire Jeff Scott tomorrow, this us who you all should be asking for: 1. Scott Frost (I know I know)

2. Deion Sanders (Starpower)

3. Carnell Williams (interim coach at Auburn, Tampa ties)

4. Jon Gruden (you know he wants to coach again) — Jay (@JayJayallday31) November 6, 2022

It’s not going to happen…. …But Scott Frost going UCF > Nebraska > USF is the most wouldn’t it be hilarious hire of them all. — Matt Opper (@M_Opper) November 6, 2022

For the record I’d like to see Tom Herman or Scott Frost get the USF job But seriously the amount of pearl clutching I’ve seen from the lot of you over Gruden’s stupid emails is hilarious You’re all paragons of virtue and pure as the driven snow, I guess — TallyBull ™ (@TallyBull) November 8, 2022

Joking aside, I think Scott Frost & USF would be a great fit and a good move by both. Nebraska was miserable but Frost will coach again, and he’s proven he can do it in Florida. He’s a name that does bring excitement outside of the P5 and he’s likely to stick around 3-5 years. — DrewBelani (@DrewBeeNYC) November 7, 2022

I think USF will trade one Scott (Jeff) for another Scott (Frost). What I'd really like to see is The Minister of Mayhem (Geoff Collins) get that job so he can hold up money signs on third down and watch the rest of the AAC get first downs on the next play. — Mike Gibson (@papreps) November 7, 2022

Scott Frost to USF. Make it happen. — College Sports Superfan (@eisner_ryan) November 7, 2022

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Story continues

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire