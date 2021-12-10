Report says Oregon will hire Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as head coach

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning had led a defense that has given up 9.2 points per game this season, the lowest figure in college football since 2011.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be named the new football coach at Oregon.

However, according to a source close to Oregon, Lanning has not been offered the job, but he is a candidate. The Atlanta newspaper is reporting the hiring will be made Monday.

Lanning joined the Bulldogs in 2018 as the team's outside linebackers coach after he spent two years at Memphis as its inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. A year later, Lanning became Georgia's defensive coordinator. Lanning would replace Mario Cristobal, who left to become the Miami coach on Monday.

It remains to be seen if Lanning accepts the job, if he would remain at Georgia throughout the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs will play the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl, which is one of the two playoff semifinals on Dec. 31. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Cotton Bowl between Alabama and Cincinnati in the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

This season, Lanning oversaw a defense that was arguably the best in the country. Georgia was second in total defense (253.2 yards per game) and first in scoring defense (9.5), the best average in college football since Alabama held opponents to 8.2 points per game in 2011.

Lanning, 35, has an extensive coaching history at Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Sam Houston State, Alabama, Memphis and now Georgia. He shares the title of defensive coordinator with Glenn Schumman.

After Cristobal's departure, Oregon has interviewed several candidates, including UCLA coach Chip Kelly and BYU coach Kalani Sitake. Sitake is reportedly staying at BYU after being given a contract extension Friday that takes him through 2027

