New report says Ja’Marr Chase will return vs. Chiefs

Another report has reinforced the idea Ja’Marr Chase will return when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.

The Monday after the Bengals beat the Titans without Chase, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the expectation is Chase will go against the Chiefs.

Rapoport wrote the following: “The Bengals have won three in a row and reinforcements are on the way. Source says the plan is for star WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to return this week. He was close last week and is expected to go this week vs. the Chiefs.”

That backs what Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters after Sunday’s win.

The Bengals had initially left Chase off injured reserve so that he would be eligible to play against the Titans if his recovery went quicker than expected.

While Chase didn’t end up playing, the fact he got a full week of limited practice in last week will help the team feel more comfortable with his return against the Chiefs.

For his part, Chase sent out a message after his team picked up a win without him in Tennessee.

