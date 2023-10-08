Report: Saquon Barkley to miss third straight game

The Giants will be trying to snap a two-game losing streak in Miami on Sunday and it looks like they'll be doing it without running back Saquon Barkley.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Barkley will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. Barkley was a limited participant in practice this week and was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, and rookie Eric Gray are the other backs for the Giants. Assuming Barkley is out, the hope will be to get him back for Week Six against the Bills.

The Giants will be without left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz, and guard Shane Lemieux, so they are going to be shorthanded offensively with or without Barkley in action.