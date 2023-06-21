Report: Saquon Barkley, Giants resume contract talks

The Giants and running back Saquon Barkley have resumed contract negotiations, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

“Now, we’ll see if they can get to a point where he could become one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL,” Rapoport said Tuesday.

The sides have until July 17 to complete a deal or he will play 2023 under the $10.1 million franchise tag. Or not play at all.

While speaking to reporters at his youth football camp eight days ago, Barkley did not rule out a holdout.

Barkley, who rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022, also expressed frustration with the team’s front office. He accused the Giants of “misleading” and “untruthful” leaks about negotiations, with reports he turned down deals with annual average values of $12.5 million to $13 million.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the highest annual average at the position at $16.016 million. New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara is the only other running back making more than $12.5 million a year, with a $15 million annual average.

