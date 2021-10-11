Report: Saquon Barkley believed to have low-ankle sprain

Giants head coach Joe Judge said that running back Saquon Barkley had X-rays on his injured ankle after leaving Sunday’s blowout loss to the Cowboys, but didn’t update his condition because he said he didn’t know the results.

A report on Sunday night shed some light on Barkley’s condition. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Barkley suffered a low-ankle sprain and that he’ll be having more tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Rapoport adds that the injury is likely to keep Barkley out of next Sunday’s game against the Rams and that he’ll be considered week-to-week for the time being.

Devontae Booker, Gary Brightwell, Elijhaa Penny, and Cullen Gillaspia are the other running backs on the Giants roster.

