Report: Saquon Barkley agrees to one-year contract with Giants

The contract standoff between star running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants is no more.

The two sides have come to a one-year contract agreement, a source confirms to NorthJersey.com, that will have the two-time Pro Bowler in attendance when veterans report for training camp on Tuesday.

An individual with knowledge of the situation said the deal is worth up to $11 million and includes a $2 million signing bonus.

Designated as the Giants' franchise player earlier this offseason, Barkley was to be paid $10.1 million this season if the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a long-term deal by July 17. He had suggested he might hold out for the entire season if he didn't get an extension.

Since being selected by the Giants with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Saquon Barkley has rushed for 4,249 yards and scored 37 touchdowns.

Under the NFL's franchise tag rules, Barkley and the Giants were still allowed to negotiate terms of a one-year deal after the July 17 deadline, but could not extend his contract until after this season.

The new deal does not include a provision regarding the franchise tag for next year. So if the team desires, Barkley can be tagged again next March at 120% of his 2023 salary, which should now fall between $12-13 million.

Barkley, 26, rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and tied for the team lead with 57 receptions last year as the Giants made the playoffs for the first time in his five NFL seasons.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants agree to one-year contract, per report