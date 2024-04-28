Report: Sané and Gnabry back in Bayern team training

Munich's Serge Gnabry (R) and Leroy Sane celebrate their side's third goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at Allianz Arena. Wingers Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry returned to Bayern Munich team training on Sunday, according to broadcasters Sky. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Wingers Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry returned to Bayern Munich team training on Sunday, according to broadcasters Sky.

While Sané has been dealing with pubic bone issues, Gnabry suffered a torn hamstring in the first leg of the quarter-final against Arsenal (2-2) this month and has been out since.

The club hopes that both will be fit to play the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday

But Bayern have also other injury concerns. Defender Matthijs de Ligt and midfielders Jamal Musiala and Konrad Laimer for the Champions League game.

Musiala didn't take part in Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt due to a tendon irritation.

"He really wanted to play, we really wanted him to play. He had two days without pain and felt it again yesterday," Tuchel said before the match.

Laimer twisted his ankle during the Frankfurt game and has a capsule injury, while de Ligt, who left the Allianz Arena limping, has a ligament injury in his knee. "We have to see if both of them are fit by Tuesday. We have to wait and see what the scans say," Tuchel said.