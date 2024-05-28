Report: San Francisco junior Jonathan Mogbo to remain in 2024 NBA draft

San Francisco junior Jonathan Mogbo will reportedly remain in the 2024 NBA draft after one season with the Dons, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Mogbo was named to the All-ACC first team after averaging 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals on 63.6% shooting from the field. He ranked 10th in the country in field-goal percentage and was one of 16 players to average a double-double.

The 6-foot-7 forward was also named the West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year. He registered five 20-point games, including a season-high 30 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block on Jan. 4 in a win over Pacific.

NEWS: USF's Jonathan Mogbo will keep his name in the 2024 NBA Draft, his agent Austin Walton told ESPN. Mogbo had a strong Combine showing that elevated his standing with NBA teams. He's currently the No. 42 ranked prospect in the ESPN Top-100. pic.twitter.com/XokqBSgdsl — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 28, 2024

Mogbo is rising up draft boards and is projected to be a second-round pick after impressing at the combine in Chicago, Illinois. He averaged 3.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals in two scrimmage games, and had the fifth-fastest three-quarter sprint (3.02 seconds).

The 22-year-old is highly touted as a scorer, given his ability to handle the ball and finish at the rim. He is athletic and projects to be a good rim-roller and lob threat. His size and 7-foot, 2-inch wingspan allow him to rebound and defend multiple positions.

Mogbo has participated in several predraft workouts with teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. He will likely continue to visit teams, especially those in his draft range.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire