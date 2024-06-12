Report: San Francisco’s Jonathan Mogbo to have predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is San Francisco’s Jonathan Mogbo. He is set to have a predraft workout with the Thunder, per Locked On’s Rylan Stiles.

Sources: Jonathan Mogbo, who continues to climb up Draft Boards during the pre draft process, has a workout scheduled with the #Thunder.

A forward from San Francisco who also played up the road at NEO averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds and shot 63% from the floor last season. pic.twitter.com/liyhB1mmvW — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) June 12, 2024

The 22-year-old spent a couple of seasons at the JUCO level before he spent his last two college years at Missouri State and San Francisco.

In 34 games last season, Mogbo averaged 14.2 points on 63.6% shooting, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, he has good size for a forward.

Mogbo will have a shot to be a second-round selection. OKC doesn’t own a second-round pick but can easily buy back into the round if it likes him enough. He can also possibly be an undrafted free agent target.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire