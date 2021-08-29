Report: Sam Tevi out for season with torn ACL

Colts offensive tackle Sam Tevi didn’t have a good preseason and likely was on the bubble to make the 53-player roster. Now, he’s out for the season.

Mike Wells of ESPN reports Tevi tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Friday’s game.

Tevi was carted off after the third play of the second half on an interception thrown by Brett Hundley.

The injuries just keep coming for the Colts: Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz both underwent foot surgery this month; T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss “multiple” weeks due to a neck injury; and Sam Ehlinger is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury.

