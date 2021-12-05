Report: Sam Pittman changes agents, could be in line for huge raise

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has changed agents, according to a report by Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Pittman, who led the Razorbacks to their best regular-season finish since 2011 this year, is leaving Wright Lindsey Jennings, where he was represented by Judy Henry, for Jimmy Sexton, per the report. Sexton is also the agent for Alabama coach Nick Saban, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, among others.

Pittman increased his salary from $3 million to $3.75 million this season because of thresholds met in his contract, including an eight-win season. Even at $3.75 million, the salary is still 12th out of the 13 SEC schools who make their salaries publicly known. Vanderbilt is not included as a private school. Only South Carolina’s Shane Beamer makes less in the SEC than Pittman.

Arkansas went 8-4 this season with three of its four losses coming to No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 8 Ole Miss. The Razorbacks lost to Ole Miss in Oxford by a single point and lost to Alabama in Tuscaloosa by a possession.