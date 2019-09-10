Report: Sam Ficken, Greg Joseph among Jets kicker tryouts

We knew the Jets were bringing in a set of kickers for tryouts on Tuesday and we now have word on the names of those kickers.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Sam Ficken, Greg Joseph, Elliott Fry, Younghoe Koo and Tristan Vizcaino are vying to be the next kicker up on a carousel that just keeps spinning. Mehta adds that Ficken and Joesph are the names to keep an eye on.

Ficken failed to make the Packers this summer while Joseph lost out to Austin Siebert in Cleveland. Fry was beaten out by Eddy Pineiro in Chicago, Koo kicked for the Chargers in 2017 while Vizcaino was in camp with the Bengals this summer.

Kaare Vedvik handled the kicking duties for the Jets in their 17-16 loss to the Bills a week after being claimed off waivers. He missed a field goal and an extra point during the game to inspire the look for a different option.