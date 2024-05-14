Report: Saints were in the mix for former Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

It doesn’t look like the New Orleans saints are finished adding wide receivers. They were in the mix for ex-Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling before he signed with the Buffalo Bills, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, which makes sense.

The Saints were outbid for Valdes-Scantling by the Chiefs just two years ago, and he was someone we suggested as a fit for New Orleans once Kansas City let him go as a salary cap casualty earlier this offseason. The team agreed, but you can’t fault the player for wanting to go to a better situation. Josh Allen is a much better quarterback than Derek Carr, and the Bills are a significantly stronger team than the Saints. He’s joining a Super Bowl contender rather than a squad stuck in a three-year playoffs drought.

So which wideouts could the Saints be looking at now that he’s off the board? Former Las Vegas Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is still available, and he’s someone the Saints tried to acquire at the NFL trade deadline last season, though it’s unclear whether the new offensive coaching staff sees him as a fit.

Other free agents looking for their next team include Russell Gage, Jamal Agnew, Sterling Shepard, and Jakeem Grant, who briefly tried out at the recent Saints’ rookie minicamp but left after the first day.

The Saints typically dress four receivers on game days, but they like to roster five or six of them with two or three more on the practice squad. The current depth chart includes Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and rookie draft pick Bub Means as well as Stanley Morgan, Equanimeous St. Brown, and undrafted rookies Kyle Sheets, Jermaine Jackson, and Mason Tipton.

