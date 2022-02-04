The Saints want to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coach opening, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The interview could happen Saturday, Fowler adds.

Bieniemy also interviewed for the Broncos’ job. He was expected to have more interest in this hiring cycle after several interviews over the past few years.

The Saints also have Doug Pederson, Brian Flores, Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn, Darren Rizzi and Dennis Allen as candidates.

“I think we are a desirable place, and we are desirable for a lot of reasons,” Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday.

Bieniemy has 14 years of NFL coaching experience. He has spent the past four seasons as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator.

Report: Saints want to interview Eric Bieniemy this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk