The New Orleans Saints are signing former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Margus Hunt, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

It’s a one-year deal, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

Margus was released by the Colts in March after spending the last three seasons with the team. Hunt missed just one game in three years with the team and had a career-high five sacks in 2018. However, he had no sacks last year and just 17 total tackles.

Hunt was a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013 and spent four seasons with the team before moving on to Indianapolis.

Hunt joins former SMU Mustangs Thomas Morstead, Emmanuel Sanders and Zach Wood.

Report: Saints signing Margus Hunt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk