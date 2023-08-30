Report: Saints signing LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad

Source: LB Jaylon Smith is signing with the #Saints practice squad. The 2019 Pro Bowler led the #Giants in playoff tackles last season. pic.twitter.com/CgJ0VC7hms — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2023

TheScore’s Jordan Schultz reports that the New Orleans Saints are bringing back linebacker Jaylon Smith — on their practice squad. Smith impressed in two preseason games before being a surprise roster cut on Tuesday, and it was widely expected that he would sign with the 53-man roster after another player was sent to injured reserve (opening the possibility for them to return after healing up).

Either way, Smith is back in the building, and the Saints are better off for it. He brings a combination of NFL experience and playmaking ability that few players in the linebacker corps can match. He’s great depth to have behind Demario Davis and Pete Werner. Having a former Dallas Cowboys draft pick and New York Giants Pro Bowler like him waiting in the wings is a luxury few teams can afford. Hopefully it won’t take the Saints long to activate him on game days.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire