The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Josh Adams to their practice squad after a handful of running back tryouts on Tuesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Underhill noted that starting running back Alvin Kamara may be a bit banged up coming out of this weekend’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. In addition to Adams, the Saints tried out Kerryon Johnson and Rodney Smith.

The Saints already have Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington on the active roster with Adams joining Lamar Miller and fullback Alvin Prentice on the practice squad.

Adams spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets after entering the league with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Adams has appeared in 26 career games with 157 total carries for 680 yards and five touchdowns.

The Jets waived Adams on Oct. 2 and he’s been a free agent since.

The Saints travel to face the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, who will be without their starting running back in Derrick Henry.

Report: Saints signing Josh Adams to practice squad after running back tryouts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk