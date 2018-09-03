Report: Saints signing ex-Patriots RB Mike Gillislee with Mark Ingram suspended

Mike Gillislee has reportedly agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints, who are in need of running back help with Mark Ingram suspended. (AP)

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with former New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, NFL Network reports.

New Orleans starts the season with electrifying second-year back Alvin Kamara leading its committee but is missing bruiser and goal-line back Mark Ingram, who is serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Gillislee, rookie Scott to help fill Ingram’s void

Gillislee will presumably help fill that void along with rookie Boston Scott, taken in the sixth round out of Louisiana Tech. The Saints released veteran Jonathan Williams on Saturday, leaving them thin at running back.

Gillislee started last season as the Patriots lead back, but eventually got lost in a crowded rotation that included James White, Rex Burkhead and Dion Lewis. Lewis is gone, but New Orleans drafted Georgia’s Sony Michel in the first round in April, making Gillislee expendable. New England released him on Saturday.

Gillislee rushed for 383 yards and five touchdowns on 3.7 yards per carry last season, well below his career average of 4.8 yards. The 27-year-old will have a chance in New Orleans to show that he still has NFL life in his legs.

