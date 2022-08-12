Report: Saints sign safety Jack Koerner with Bryce Thompson likely heading to injured reserve

Saints have signed safety Jack Koerner, source says. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 10, 2022

After an unfortunate injury befell New Orleans Saints defensive back Bryce Thompson earlier this week, it was clear the team would quickly be looking for help at the position. On Wednesday, Thompson was waived with an injury designation and will likely, after clearing waivers, revert to the Saints’ injured reserve list. As with many of the Saints training camp additions, they turned to a familiar face. This time former Iowa Hawkeye Jack Koerner.

Per Sean Fazende of FOX 8 News, the Saints are bringing Koener back after he spent offseason team activities and minicamps with them as an undrafted free agent. Following the trend of signings like quarterback KJ Costello, linebackers Chase Hansen and Alex Anzalone as well as earlier additions like running back Devine Ozigbo, the team leaned on familiarity. Koerner returns to New Orleans after a short time away.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Des Moines, Iowa native mostly focused at free safety during his time with the Hawkeyes. He totaled 88 tackles (3.5 for a loss), 2 interceptions and one pass defensed in his final year at Iowa. He was named permanent team captain his senior year and is a multi-sport athlete lettering in baseball, a quality New Orleans loves in its safeties.

While Koerner does his best to earn a spot with the team to jumpstart his NFL career, the Saints are already piling on a longer injured reserve list than they’d like. If Thompson does indeed end up there, he’ll join rookie linebacker and fifth-round selection D’Marco Jackson, defensive back Smoke Monday, cornerback Dylan Mabin, and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins. New Orleans has already dealt with its fair share of injuries this training camp, mostly minor, but has done well filling in where needed.

