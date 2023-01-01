Report: Saints seeking first round pick in trade for former head coach Sean Payton

One of the biggest storylines upcoming this offseason will be the next destination of former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. After stepping away from the team before the 2022 season, Payton has spent time working in television as a part of FOX NFL Sunday’s studio broadcast team. Despite his success in media, it is no mystery at all that the Super Bowl-winning coach wants back on the sidelines. That return could yield major draft capital for the Saints in return.

While New Orleans itself is still a possible landing spot for Payton, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos plan to be “ultra-aggressive” in their head coaching pursuit with Payton keenly in their focus. In his report he also discussed the possible haul the Saints could get in return, starting with a first-round pick. Denver can match that price with the 2023 first rounder they received from the Miami Dolphins, which first belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, in a midseason trade for star pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Whether Payton heads to the Broncos or another team outside of the Big Easy, the asking price will be the same. With coaches like Jon Gruden and Bill Belichick netting first-round selections and then some in past trades, the expectation is that Payton will bring back just as strong a haul. With several teams expected to undergo head coaching changes this offseason, a bidding war could be undeniably beneficial for the Saints.

