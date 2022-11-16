Report: Saints, Seahawks, Chiefs also put in waiver claim for Eno Benjamin

The Texans added Eno Benjamin off of waivers on Tuesday after the running back was cut by the Cardinals.

But there were several teams who wanted Benjamin.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints, Seahawks, and Chiefs also put in a waiver claim for the running back.

Benjamin went to the Texans, who are at the beginning of the claiming order with the league’s worst record.

All four of those teams have running backs who have played well this season. But Benjamin’s versatility apparently was enticing to the brass in Houston, New Orleans, Seattle, and Kansas City.

A seventh-round pick in 2020, Benjamin has rushed for 299 yards with a pair of touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 184 yards this season.

