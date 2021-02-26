Report: Saints schedule meeting with top CB prospect Asante Samuel Jr.

I'm told the Saints have a virtual meeting scheduled next week with Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. One of the most talented cornerbacks in this class. Had 30 tackles, 3 INTs and 2 fumble recoveries in just eight games this past season. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) February 26, 2021

The Spun’s Chris Rosvoglou reports that the New Orleans Saints have a virtual interview coming up soon with Florida State standout Asante Samuel Jr., one of the best cornerback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft.

Samuel might not be the first cornerback off the board — that distinction likely belongs to another NFL veteran’s son, South Carolina corner Jaycee Horn — but it’s not unimaginable. He’s that talented. Despite his physical limitations (listed at 5-foot-10, 184 pounds) he brings great short-area movement skills and a rare ability to read and react to plays as they’re happening. He’s recorded 29 passes defensed in his career and is an able tackler.

He also proved he can line up in the slot and out on the boundary, having covered the slot on 76% and 77% of his snaps during his first two years before primarily playing outside as a junior (moving to the slot on just 3% of snaps). It’s also worth noting that he set career highs in interceptions (3) and fumbles (2 recovered, 1 forced) in just 8 games last season.

So could he be an option at the 28th pick? Maybe, depending on how highly the Saints regard him. But he might make more sense as a second-round prospect depending on who is available. New Orleans needs more corners with uncertain contract status for both Marshon Lattimore (entering the final year of his deal) and Janoris Jenkins (possible salary cap cut). Adding a good player like Samuel to the mix would be worth considering.

