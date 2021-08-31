Report: Saints are releasing Trevor Siemian but plan to re-sign him

The Saints are releasing quarterback Trevor Siemian. For now.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints have Siemian among their cuts Tuesday, but the team plans to re-sign him later in the week after rosters settle.

Siemian could serve as the team’s backup quarterback and be active on game day, given Taysom Hill will play multiple roles. The Saints also have rookie quarterback Ian Book on their roster.

Siemian, 29, originally joined the Saints late in the 2020 season off the Titans’ practice squad.

He has not appeared in a regular-season game since the 2019 season but has made 25 career starts. He has passed for 5,689 yards with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions since entering the league as a seventh-round choice of the Broncos in 2015.

