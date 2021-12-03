Report: Saints QB Taysom Hill will attempt to play through throwing hand injury

Saints’ doctors determined that QB Taysom Hill suffered a mallet finger injury Thursday, but it will not require surgery considering it is not as extensive as the one Russell Wilson suffered earlier this year, per source. Hill now will try to play through the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed an earlier report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport about New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill’s injured throwing hand, clarifying that while Hill is dealing with what’s called a “mallet finger” issue he plans on trying to play through it.

Hill’s throwing hand struck a Dallas Cowboys defender during a pass in Thursday night’s loss, crumpling his middle finger and tearing a tendon that limited his ability to grip and spin a football. A more serious, similar injury to Seattle Seahawks passer Russell Wilson earlier this year led to surgery and a stint on injured reserve but, for now, Hill intends to gut it out during the final five games of the Saints’ season.

They don’t have any better options. Hill replaced the struggling Trevor Siemian under center, who himself was filling in for the injured Jameis Winston (out for the year with a torn ACL). The Saints don’t have any plans of getting rookie draft pick Ian Book into a game with such a poor supporting cast around him, which makes sense — that wouldn’t be fair to him and could very quickly crush Book’s development.

Hopefully Hill is able to overcome his latest injury down the stretch as the Saints try to chase an elusive playoff berth. He’s missed time this season with a concussion and a painful plantar fascia issue in his foot, and things won’t be getting easier for him any time soon. At least he has ten days to rest up before next week’s road game with the New York Jets.

