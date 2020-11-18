Report: Saints QB Drew Brees out at least two weeks after further evaluation

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has reportedly gotten a second opinion on his recent injuries, but there doesn’t appear to be any change for the better. On the bright side, there’s also no change for the worse.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the scans of Brees’ injuries were sent to a doctor for a second opinion on Tuesday, but his diagnosis remained the same. Brees is reportedly expected to miss at least two weeks while recovering from multiple cracked ribs and a collapsed lung.

After additional tests on Tuesday, there is no change in the status of #Saints QB Drew Brees, sources say. That means with his cracked ribs on both sides and punctured lung, he’s likely out at least two weeks and then see how he feels. Expect a lot of Jameis Winston for NO. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020

With two weeks being the reported timeline, it’s less likely that the Saints would put Brees on injured reserve. If they did, he’d have to miss three weeks, and they obviously want as much flexibility as possible with Brees. If he’s ready to go in two weeks, then they want him to be able to start.

The Saints have yet to announce who their starting quarterback will be for Week 11, but it’s widely expected to be Jameis Winston. Winston is Brees’ backup, and he came in when Brees got injured on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. However, head coach Sean Payton could also incorporate quarterback Taysom Hill into more plays.

Saints QB Drew Brees will need at least two weeks to recover from multiple cracked ribs and a punctured lung. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: