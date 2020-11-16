Report: Saints QB Drew Brees could miss time with rib injury

The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) return from their bye in Week 11 to take on the New Orleans Saints (7-2) for the first time this season. During Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Saints quarterback Drew Brees left the game with a rib contusion.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brees is having an MRI today and New Orleans is anticipating the veteran QB could miss some time.

#Saints QB Drew Brees suffered a rib contusion in yesterday’s game, and he’ll have an MRI for cartilage damage today. But sources tell me and @TomPelissero that New Orleans is bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

Assuming Brees isn’t able to go on Sunday, Atlanta will get to see a familiar face. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston signed with the Saints during the offseason and is arguably the best backup in the NFL.

Winston threw for 19,812 yards, 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions for a passer rating of 86.9 over his five seasons in Tampa Bay. The former first-overall pick threw for 63 yards in relief of Brees on Sunday.

