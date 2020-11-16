Report: Saints QB Drew Brees could miss time with rib injury

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) return from their bye in Week 11 to take on the New Orleans Saints (7-2) for the first time this season. During Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Saints quarterback Drew Brees left the game with a rib contusion.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brees is having an MRI today and New Orleans is anticipating the veteran QB could miss some time.

Assuming Brees isn’t able to go on Sunday, Atlanta will get to see a familiar face. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston signed with the Saints during the offseason and is arguably the best backup in the NFL.

Winston threw for 19,812 yards, 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions for a passer rating of 86.9 over his five seasons in Tampa Bay. The former first-overall pick threw for 63 yards in relief of Brees on Sunday.

Related

32 first-round options for Falcons in 2021 draft

WATCH: Falcons LB Foye Oluokun mic'd up in win over Broncos

Falcons Highlights: Matt Ryan throws 3 TD passes in win over Broncos

20 possible GM candidates for the Falcons in 2021

Latest Stories