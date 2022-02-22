The Saints are promoting defensive assistants Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Nielsen and Richard could become co-defensive coordinators.

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen, who earned a promotion from defensive coordinator after Sean Payton stepped away, continues to finalize his staff.

The Saints interviewed Lions defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and Chargers linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite to replace Allen as defensive coordinator.

Allen indicated that he intends to continue calling the defensive plays as head coach.

Nielsen has served as the Saints’ defensive line coach the past five seasons and added assistant head coach duties to his title before last season.

Richard joined the Saints’ staff a year ago after being out of the league in 2020. He served as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2015-17, replacing Dan Quinn when Quinn left for Atlanta. Seattle fired him after the 2017 season. Richard then went to Dallas as the Cowboys’ defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for two seasons.

Report: Saints promoting Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard, possibly as co-coordinators originally appeared on Pro Football Talk