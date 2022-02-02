The Saints will play a game in London in 2022, Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reports. The NFL notified the Saints they take part in the league’s annual International Series.

The league has not finalized the date or opponent, per Duncan, but the game is expected to be a home game against an NFC South divisional team.

The Saints have nine home games on the 2022 schedule, the second year of the league’s new 17-game scheduling format.

The team has played two previous games in London, both at Wembley Stadium. The Saints beat the Dolphins 20-0 in 2017 and topped the Chargers 37-32 in 2008. The annual International Series began in 2007.

The Saints also have played three preseason games outside the United States.

The NFL has played 29 regular-season games in London since 2007, including two in 2021.

Report: Saints will play a game in London in 2022 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk