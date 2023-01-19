Report: Saints part ways with run game coordinator Dan Roushar

After a 7-10 finish in 2022, the Saints are making at least one change to their offensive coaching staff.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans has parted ways with run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar.

Roushar was a longtime assistant with the franchise, having been there since 2013. He began as the club’s running backs coach and shifted to tight ends in 2015. He was then the offensive line coach from 2016-2020 before becoming the run game coordinator and TEs coach in 2021.

Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football notes that the Saints will probably make more moves on their offensive staff.

While the Saints were No. 5 in yards allowed and No. 9 in points allowed, the club was No. 19 in total yards and No. 22 in points scored.

