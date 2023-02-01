Report: Saints part ways with Kris Richard

The Saints have parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard, NFL Media reports.

The Saints’ other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, left for Atlanta to become the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

Richard drew interest from the Dolphins for their defensive coordinator job, but the Saints didn’t wait for Miami to officially fill its opening before making a decision on Richard.

Richard joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach in 2021 and joined Nielsen as co-defensive coordinator after Dennis Allen became the head coach in New Orleans. He also spent three seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2015-17.

Richard also helped call the plays with the Cowboys in 2018-19 when he served as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator under defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

