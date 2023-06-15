Report: Saints part ways with assistant DBs coach Sterling Moore

The New Orleans Saints have parted ways with assistant defensive backs coach Sterling Moore after this week’s minicamp, as first reported by Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football. NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan confirmed Moore’s departure.

With this, the defensive coaches that remain on the staff include defensive coordinator Joe Woods, senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta, linebackers coach Michael Hodges, pass rush specialist Brian Young, defensive line coach Todd Grantham, secondary coach Marcus Robertson and defensive assistant Adam Gristick.

Moore was initially hired to assist Kris Richard and Cory Robinson last year, both of whom were also let go by the team this offseason. Moore originally started with the Saints as a coaching intern in 2021 as a former NFL secondary member himself, playing seven seasons in the league.

As a player for the Saints, Moore got on board back in 2016 season, appearing in a total of 13 games with 12 starts. During that season, Moore posted 55 tackles, two interceptions, along with a team-leading and career-high 14 passes defended, plus a forced fumble.

A former SMU Mustang at the college level, Moore also had stops in with the New England Patriots (2011-12), Dallas Cowboys (2012-14), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015) and the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football startup league in 2019. We’ll see where his career takes him next.

