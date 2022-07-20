Jameis Winston participated in the Saints’ offseason workouts, and he recently posted a video to Instagram that showed him throwing without a brace on his surgically repaired left knee. So the expectation has been that he will be fully healthy for the start of the season.

Indeed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports “there’s optimism in the building” about the returns of both Winston and receiver Michael Thomas.

Winston, 28, threw 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, and the Saints had a 5-2 record in Winston’s seven starts. He injured his knee in an Oct. 31 game against the Bucs, which required season-ending surgery.

He spent the rest of the season rehabbing and began to feel a return to normalcy early in the offseason.

Thomas has been working at the team facility after spending much of the offeason rehabbing in Southern California. The Saints are optimistic the medical staff will clear him sometime early in training camp, Rapoport reports.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver has not played a game since 2020.

He posted video of himself running routes earlier this month as he works his way back from ankle surgery, which kept him out all of last season. Thomas diidn’t participate in team drills in the offseason program.

Report: Saints optimistic about returns of Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk