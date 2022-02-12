The Saints have said goodbye to Sean Payton this offseason, but word is that they are not planning to say farewell to wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas missed all of last season because of an ankle injury that required preseason surgery and then led him to have another procedure during the season after having a setback. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Thomas was getting weekly treatments on his ankle in New York, but is now back in New Orleans and in communication with the team.

Based on that communication, the team is not expected to trade Thomas. That’s not overly surprising given the $25 million in dead cap space they’d take on with a trade that’s completed before June 1.

They would clear over $15 million in cap space if they made a trade after that date, so the outlook could change at some point this offseason. For now, though, the team looks like it will be focusing on who will be throwing passes as the team’s quarterback this season.

Report: Saints are not expected to trade Michael Thomas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk