Report: Saints not expected to use franchise tag before NFL deadline

As the Saints continue to inch closer to the estimated cap number with restructuring and potential new deals, New Orleans is not expected to use the franchise tag on any of their players, per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 9, 2021

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Tuesday that the franchise tag is not anticipated to be a part of the New Orleans Saints’ plans for free agency, which isn’t too surprising given their salary cap outlook — right now, the Saints project to be between $46 and $48 million above the salary cap. Adding a single large, fully-guaranteed cap hit in a franchise tag would be tough to work around as they work to reach cap compliance.

And, for now, the franchise tag deadline is set for 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 9. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that uncertainty surrounding the 2021 salary cap, which has not been officially announced as the NFL continues negotiations with its broadcast partners, means that deadline could be pushed back until the cap is finalized. Those new broadcasting deals will bring in significant revenue that would directly impact teams’ spending limits.

Still; you have to think a tag could be considered for free safety Marcus Williams, one of the New Orleans’ top pending free agents. The franchise tag for safeties is expected to be worth about $10.5 million, depending on the final salary cap figure, which is relatively affordable compared to, say, the projected tag value for defensive end Trey Hendrickson ($17.7 million) or quarterback Jameis Winston ($24.1 million). The transition tag could be an option as it’s valued even lower, but that’s risky considering the team gets no compensation if the tagged player leaves on a contract they aren’t willing to match.

