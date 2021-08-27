Report: Saints name Jameis Winston Week 1 starting QB

Kade Kistner
·1 min read
Report: Saints name Jameis Winston Week 1 starting QB
The New Orleans Saints have named Jameis Winston their Week 1 starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation amid the quarterback competition between Winston and Taysom Hill. Winston was able to separate himself last Monday night against the Jaguars when he threw for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 90% of his passes. His decision making was also on display while Hill’s faltered.

The decision now allows Hill to return to his gadget role within the offense, which could have a larger impact on the offense’s efficeincy with so many playmakers slated to miss the start of the season.

