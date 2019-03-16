Report: Saints center Max Unger to retire

New Orleans Saints C Max Unger is retiring from the NFL. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
New Orleans Saints C Max Unger is retiring from the NFL. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After 10 years in the NFL, New Orleans Saints center Max Unger is retiring, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Unger, 32, was regarded at one of the best centers in the league. His arrival in New Orleans was a part of the headline-making trade with the Seattle Seahawks for tight end Jimmy Graham in 2015.

Seattle drafted Unger in the second round in 2009, where he went on to receive All-Pro honors in 2012 in addition to earning Pro Bowl nods in 2012 and 2013. Unger was also a part of Seattle’s 2013 Super Bowl-winning team.

Yates also noted Unger had one year left on his current contract with the Saints, and Pro Football Talk writes that New Orleans would have owed him $8.7 million in salary this upcoming year. On the flip side, the Saints save $6.95 million in cap space with Unger’s departure.

