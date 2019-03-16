Report: Saints center Max Unger to retire

New Orleans Saints C Max Unger is retiring from the NFL. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After 10 years in the NFL, New Orleans Saints center Max Unger is retiring, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Source: Saints C Max Unger has retired. Wow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2019

Unger, 32, was regarded at one of the best centers in the league. His arrival in New Orleans was a part of the headline-making trade with the Seattle Seahawks for tight end Jimmy Graham in 2015.

Seattle drafted Unger in the second round in 2009, where he went on to receive All-Pro honors in 2012 in addition to earning Pro Bowl nods in 2012 and 2013. Unger was also a part of Seattle’s 2013 Super Bowl-winning team.

Yates also noted Unger had one year left on his current contract with the Saints, and Pro Football Talk writes that New Orleans would have owed him $8.7 million in salary this upcoming year. On the flip side, the Saints save $6.95 million in cap space with Unger’s departure.

