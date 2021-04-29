Report: Saints have made trade calls all the way up to top 10

In a relatively quiet trade market thus far, the #Saints appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up. They’ve even called into the Top 10 to gauge value. For a CB? Would be a steep price, but they aren’t afraid to be bold… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

The Saints have built a reputation over the years as one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL draft, frequently leaping up the board to target specific prospects at positions of need. And that could continue on Thursday night in the 2021 draft’s first round; NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that calls have been flying out of New Orleans around the league searching for potential trade partners, even touching base with teams picking in the top 10.

A move from No. 28 all the way up into the single digits would be bold, but it isn’t unprecedented. Just a few years ago the Saints jumped from No. 27 up to 14, targeting Marcus Davenport. That move cost their first rounder the following year plus a fifth rounder. And other teams have made even bolder trades recently: the Chiefs memorably leapfrogged the Saints to land Patrick Mahomes, vaulting up from No. 28 to 10th overall, paying out a future first rounder and a current-year third round pick.

Interestingly, Rapoport adds that the Saints could be earmarking a top cornerback prospect, which tracks with Sean Payton identifying the position as their single highest priority. That would put Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn (son of Saints legend Joe Horn, of course) in their crosshairs. Then again, maybe a top quarterback like Trey Lance or Justin Fields might be in play, given the uncertain future at quarterback in New Orleans.

The Saints have shown a willingness to make these moves before. And they have the draft capital to get where they want to go with two compensatory third rounders in this year’s draft and more on the way in 2022. We’ll see if they end up pulling the trigger Thursday evening.

Story continues

List