Report: Saints’ LT Terron Armstead out after positive COVID-19 test

The New Orleans Saints have been on a roll. They won last week as Taysom Hill started in place of an injured Drew Brees. Now, they go into Week 12 against the Denver Broncos without Pro-Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, per a report.

A significant loss for New Orleans’ offensive line: Saints’ Pro-Bowl LT Terron Armstead tested positive for COVID and is out for Sunday‘ a game vs. the Broncos, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

The Broncos just knocked off the streaking Miami Dolphins so they weren’t going to be a pushover, anyway.