Breaking News:

Lions fire coach Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn after 4-7 start

Report: Saints’ LT Terron Armstead out after positive COVID-19 test

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints have been on a roll. They won last week as Taysom Hill started in place of an injured Drew Brees. Now, they go into Week 12 against the Denver Broncos without Pro-Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, per a report.

The Broncos just knocked off the streaking Miami Dolphins so they weren’t going to be a pushover, anyway.

Latest Stories