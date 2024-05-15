Report: Saints to kick off 2024 season at home vs. Panthers

There it is. The New Orleans will kick off their 2024 season at home against the Carolina Panthers, per FOX 8’s Garland Gillen, giving head coach Dennis Allen a great opportunity to start 1-0 for his third consecutive season. Hopefully the pattern stops there, though, with the Saints missing the playoffs in each of his first two years as their head coach.

Carolina fielded the worst team in pro football last offseason, and they’ve worked hard to surround young quarterback Bryce Young with a stronger supporting cast. There’s a new coaching staff, new receivers, new blockers, and plenty of other new additions for Young to work with.

Still, this is a game the Saints should be expected to win. They handled the Panthers well last year with two wins in the divisional series, and New Orleans is up 31-28 against Carolina all-time, dating back to 1995. This is going to be a big chance for Allen’s handpicked quarterback and play caller to show what they can do together. Let’s see if Derek Carr and Klint Kubiak are up to the task.

