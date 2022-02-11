The New Orleans Saints are interviewing Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator position, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The 2021 season was just Montgomery’s fourth as an assistant at the NFL level. He previously spent three years as a wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-12. He spent three seasons an associated head coach and offensive coordinator at Duke University before being named head coach at East Carolina University in 2016.

After three years at East Carolina, Montgomery served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Maryland before joining the Colts staff last year.

Montgomery also interviewed for the offensive coordinator job with the Carolina Panthers last month before they hired Ben McAdoo for the role.

The Saints are reportedly keeping Pete Carmichael on the staff moving forward but he will not continue in the role of offensive coordinator, which he’s held under Sean Payton since the 2009 season. The team is seeking a new coordinator to work alongside new head coach Dennis Allen.

Report: Saints interviewing Scottie Montgomery for offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk