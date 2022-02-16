The Saints are talking to offensive coordinator candidates and a former NFL head coach is reportedly in the mix to join Dennis Allen’s staff in New Orleans.

Matt Zenitz of On3.com had the first report that the Saints have interviewed former Washington head coach Jay Gruden for the job. Gruden most recently worked as the Jaguars offensive coordinator in 2020.

Gruden interviewed with the Panthers a couple of times before they hired Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator earlier this year.

Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery and Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince have also interviewed for the position in New Orleans. Word last week was that last season’s offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will remain on staff, but will take on a new role.

Report: Saints interviewed Jay Gruden for offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk