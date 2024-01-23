Report: Saints interview 49ers assistants Griese, Kubiak for OC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Two assistants on coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the 49ers reportedly interviewed for the New Orleans Saints’ vacant offensive coordinator position.

Quarterbacks coach Brian Griese and offensive passing game specialist Klint Kubiak had interviews with Saints coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans reporter Nick Underhill first reported.

The Saints last week fired long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after the club finished 9-8 and missed the NFC playoffs for a third consecutive season.

In the past, the 49ers have blocked coaches in coordinator positions from interviewing for other coordinator jobs. The only 49ers offensive coach with a coordinator designation is Chris Foerster, whose title is run game coordinator/offensive line.

Griese is in his second year as 49ers quarterbacks coach following two years as an ESPN analyst on Monday Night Football. In his first season, he was instrumental in assisting Brock Purdy as he rose from his role as the team’s No. 3 quarterback to being a productive starter toward the end of last season.

Kubiak is in his first season with the 49ers after serving as offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos (2022) and Minnesota Vikings (2021). Shanahan hired Kubiak to replace Bobby Slowik, whom the Houston Texans hired as their offensive coordinator last year. Slowik spent one season as the 49ers’ passing game coordinator after serving one season as an offensive pass game specialist.

The 49ers owned the No. 2-ranked offense in total yards (398.4 per game) and was No. 3 in points (28.9). The offense Purdy, who set a club record with 4,280 yards passing, and four players with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage: running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and tight end George Kittle.

