Report: Saints to host Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley on pre-draft visit

Malachi Corley is a popular name in the final weeks leading up to the 2024 NFL draft. The Western Kentucky wideout will be making an official 30 visit to meet with the New Orleans Saints in Metairie, per uSTADIUM, which reports that ten different teams are flying Corley in for formal meetings at their headquarters.

Often mischaracterized as “top 30 visits,” these consist of interviews with team brass as well as position coaches and tours of the facility. Teams like the Saints aren’t necessarily targeting the 30 highest-rated players on their board, so much as seeking more information on prospects who they don’t know that well. That could be due to either playing at a smaller program, incomplete athletic testing in combine drills, or simple scheduling conflicts earlier in the process. Draft prospects with medical questions or character concerns are also often brought in for these official visits, which are capped at 30 for each team.

So what’s the deal with Corley? He weighed in at 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds (closer in size to Alvin Kamara than any receivers on the Saints’ roster) and posted good, not great, times in the 40-yard dash (4.49) and short shuttle (4.22). That gave him a tentative Relative Athletic Score of 7.76 which is beneath the Saints’ usual standards, so it’s possible they want him to run the three-cone drill and go through the vertical and broad jumps privately in order to round out his scouting report.

But enough about that: what can he do on the field? Corley was a dynamic slot receiver at Western Kentucky, lining up outside on just 13.5%, 7.7%, and 3.0% of his routes the last three years. He’s impressive after the catch — Corley averaged 8.6 yards after the catch per reception last year, a yard shy of his average (9.7) the year before. He’s scored 29 touchdowns and converted 137 first downs in his Hilltoppers career. He’d be a good fit in Klint Kubiak’s offense as someone who can make a play with the ball in his hands. Corley currently projects as a second-round draft pick.

