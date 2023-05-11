Report: Saints to host Giants at the Caesars Superdome in Week 15

We’re still waiting on the time for kickoff, but the New Orleans Saints are expected to host the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 17, per NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton. That falls into Week 15 of the NFL’s 2023 schedule and it could be a game with serious late-season playoff implications if both teams meet expectations.

The Giants last visited in 2021 to win an overtime thriller 27-21, with young quarterback Daniel Jones connecting on touchdown passes of 52 yards (to wide receiver John Ross, who fumbled and recovered the ball in the end zone on a controversial ruling) and 54 yards (to Saquon Barkley, who caught the ball down the sideline and did most of his work after the catch). Jameis Winston was an efficient 17-of-23 for 226 yards and a score, and Taysom Hill threw an interception while running for a couple of scores himself.

New Orleans trails the Giants in the all-time series history 17-14, so they’ll be looking to cut into that margin with a win at home. Stay tuned for the exact time for kickoff at the Caesars Superdome in Week 15.

More Uncategorized!

2023 NFL draft grades: Saints pick DE Isaiah Foskey at No. 40 overall New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Michigan DT Mazi Smith Saints to sign former Raiders first-round safety Johnathan Abram

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire